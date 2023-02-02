Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $15,878,271.69 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HES stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.78. 3,473,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.09 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Hess by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

