Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Thierry Merlot Sells 4,265 Shares

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $71.28. 1,123,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also

