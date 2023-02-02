HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from SEK 108 to SEK 110 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It offers polymers group with strong global market positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gasket), and polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels).

