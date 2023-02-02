HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.66. 80,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 32,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HF Foods Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HF Foods Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group, Inc is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S.

