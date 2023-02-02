HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.66. 80,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 32,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded HF Foods Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group, Inc is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S.
