Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $199.29 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001770 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $199.29 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00404525 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.67 or 0.28376840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00521700 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 473,731,833 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

