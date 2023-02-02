Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.33 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.54.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 3,688.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

