Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

HOLX opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $83.12.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Hologic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

