Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $320.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

