Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.0-37.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.94 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.35-$9.75 EPS.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.93.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,401. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,079,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

