Hop Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $386,808.35 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $386,808.35 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

