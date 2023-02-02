H&R Block, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $39.46 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 212.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

