H&R Block, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HRB)

Feb 2nd, 2023

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $39.46 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 212.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

