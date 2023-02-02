Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Hub Group stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 359,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,265. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

