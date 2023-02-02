Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.54

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 1031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.