Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.30.
About Hydropothecary
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
