Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.14

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $35.17. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 2,967 shares traded.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.
