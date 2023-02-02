Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.14

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $35.17. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 2,967 shares traded.

Hyundai Motor Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

