Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.40-9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.64.

NYSE:ITW opened at $239.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.46.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,094,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

