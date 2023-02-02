Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.17 billion-$16.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.89 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.72. The stock had a trading volume of 169,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $251.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

