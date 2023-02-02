Immunovant (IMVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, analysts expect Immunovant to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Up 0.5 %

IMVT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 1,044,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,525.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $1,346,710. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.