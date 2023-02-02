Immutable X 24-Hour Volume Reaches $60.37 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Immutable X has a market cap of $483.64 million and approximately $60.37 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003577 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00410223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.91 or 0.28784488 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00557272 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

