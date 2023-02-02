Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 1,279 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 24,855.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Trading Up 2.7 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML opened at $678.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.