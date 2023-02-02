Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

