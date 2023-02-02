Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.77 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.27. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 410.85%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

