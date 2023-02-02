Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $3.41 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $139.18.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.