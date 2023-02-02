INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €24.90 ($27.07) and last traded at €24.60 ($26.74). Approximately 11,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.25 ($26.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on shares of INDUS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of INDUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $661.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.71.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

