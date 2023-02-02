Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 28,750 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,606,638.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Inhibrx stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 512,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $34.72.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 633.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 418.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
