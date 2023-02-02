Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,005 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMOGet Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $153,953.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,072,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,765,264.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,187 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $658,703.83.
  • On Friday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,124 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $191,007.56.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,426 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,752,067.26.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,372 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $459,007.92.
  • On Thursday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 965 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,805.25.
  • On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,267.54.
  • On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $590,974.38.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $245,528.91.
  • On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $62,376.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $84,844.13.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.20. 12,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

