Insider Buying: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CFO Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,665,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,918,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

