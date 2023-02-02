Insider Buying: K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO) Director Purchases 41,500 Shares of Stock

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating) Director John Edward Robins acquired 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$788,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,391,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,443,250.
K2 Gold Stock Performance
Shares of K2 Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,557. The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. K2 Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About K2 Gold
Read More
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.