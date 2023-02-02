Insider Buying: K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO) Director Purchases 41,500 Shares of Stock

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating) Director John Edward Robins acquired 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$788,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,391,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,443,250.

K2 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K2 Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,557. The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. K2 Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. It also holds interest in The Wels property comprising 350 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 7200 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon.

