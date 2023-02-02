Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Buys £148.92 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($183.92).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($185.33).

On Monday, November 28th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 121 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($185.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.13. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 220.20 ($2.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Marks and Spencer Group

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.79) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.82).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

