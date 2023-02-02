Insider Buying: Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Buys £13,585 in Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($16,777.82).

David Latin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, David Latin bought 14,500 shares of Serica Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($48,351.24).

Serica Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON SQZ opened at GBX 253 ($3.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £690.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($5.61).

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

