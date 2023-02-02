Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 26,418 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,511.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,565. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Samsara by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Samsara by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.