Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 36,809 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

