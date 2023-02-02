Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $16,556.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $127,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

URGN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 55,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.74. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

