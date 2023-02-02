Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $16,556.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $127,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
UroGen Pharma Price Performance
URGN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 55,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.74. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.