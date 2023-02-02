Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $9.11 on Monday. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 171.30% and a net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

