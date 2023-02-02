Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,070 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

