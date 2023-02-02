Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 9.9 %

SYK stock opened at $278.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.74. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.46. The company has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.