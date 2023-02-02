Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.64.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $239.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.46. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.