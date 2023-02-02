Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $305.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.08. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.