Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $202.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.00. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $253.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.72.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

