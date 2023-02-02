International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $120,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $135.29. The stock had a trading volume of 459,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,472. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

