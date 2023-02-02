International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE IP opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

