International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $39,100.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $43,090.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 681,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,792. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $109,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $200,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

