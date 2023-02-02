Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 21,211 shares.The stock last traded at $122.65 and had previously closed at $120.08.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

