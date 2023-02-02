Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 62,151 shares.The stock last traded at $137.98 and had previously closed at $135.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.94.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.