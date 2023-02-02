Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 2nd (ABOS, ALGT, AVNW, BLCO, CWK, ESKN, GHL, GLEN, GSK, JTC)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 2nd:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $118.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Esken (LON:ESKN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.34) price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 880 ($10.87) target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.63) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.82) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

