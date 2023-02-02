Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 2nd (ABOS, ALGT, AVNW, BLCO, CWK, ESKN, GHL, GLEN, GSK, JTC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 2nd:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $118.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Esken (LON:ESKN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.34) price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 880 ($10.87) target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.63) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.82) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.