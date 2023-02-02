Investors Purchase Large Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Call Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,228 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 19,154 call options.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 5,214,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.