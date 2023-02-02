Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.54. Invitae shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 442,381 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Invitae Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market cap of $641.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

