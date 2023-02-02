IPVERSE (IPV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $570,081.66 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00408180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,833.29 or 0.28651253 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00525369 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

