iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.91 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.