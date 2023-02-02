iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 314,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 130,801 shares.The stock last traded at $76.76 and had previously closed at $76.73.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

